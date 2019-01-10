SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to release his first state budget, which will outline his plan to boost spending on services for children while maintaining his promise to be fiscally prudent.

Newsom has already outlined more than $2.5 billion in spending proposals focused on early childhood education and health care. Newsom has focused much of his new early childhood spending on construction projects to improve existing facilities. That will limit the long-term cost of his initiative and help Newsom maintain his pledge to preserve rainy day savings.

Thursday’s budget release kicks off six months of negotiations with the Legislature, which has until June 15 to approve a balanced spending plan.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a $139 billion budget last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.