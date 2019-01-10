ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol just reopened a busy intersection in unincorporated Roseville following a fatal motorcycle crash this afternoon.

CHP says the motorcycle, a blue Kawasaki Ninja, was traveling south on Industrial Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old from Roseville, died in the accident. Officials have not yet released his name.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured.

This is a developing story. We will add new details when we get them.