NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man hit and killed by a car while trying to cross Madison Avenue Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division says the incident was first reported a little before 10 p.m.

A Hyundai and Toyota were headed east on Madison Avenue and were approaching a green light at the Date Avenue intersection. For some reason, two pedestrians – a man and a woman – were trying to cross the street.

The man, 57-year-old Frank Avalos, was hit by both the Hyundai and Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was hit by the Hyundai. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say both cars stayed at the scene. Neither DUI nor drugs are believed to be factors in the incident, CHP says.