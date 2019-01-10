MCALLEN, Texas (CBS13/AP) – The brother of slain Newman police officer Ronil Singh is taking part in the roundtable discussion being held on border security by President Donald Trump.

“The way he was killed, what my family is going through right now, I do not want any other family or law enforcement person to go through that,” Reggie Singh said while seated right next to Trump.

The suspect in Cpl. Singh’s killing is in the country illegally – a point that the president has seized on during his push for border security.

The brother of slain Newman police officer Ronil Singh spoke during Pres. Trump’s round table on the border wall: pic.twitter.com/K7xsGG3N5U — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) January 10, 2019

Trump arrived at a Texas border town on Thursday to make the case for his long-promised border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.

The president traveled to McAllen, Texas Thursday on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown. He is seeking to use the trip to bolster his argument that a wall is needed on security and humanitarian grounds.

Trump is to visit a border patrol station and receive a briefing on border security.

The president and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border. Critics say Trump overstates the security risks and that the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.