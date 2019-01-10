WOODLAND (CBS13) – The Yolo Food Bank is doing their part to help local federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

Officials announced on Thursday that federal employees who call Yolo County home are invited to special food distribution event on Friday.

“Local Federal workers, such as our friends at USDA in Davis, work hard year-round as Yolo Food Bank volunteers,” Yolo Food Bank officials said in a release. “We are working hard to help these employees and families during this unexpected time of financial crisis.”

People looking to take part in the food distribution will need to bring their last paystub or other proof of being a federal employee.

Up to 30 pounds of food can be taken. Meats, produce, breads, cereals and other items are available.

The special distribution for federal employees will happen from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. every week until the shutdown ends, the food bank says.

Friday will mark the 21st day of the partial government shutdown. If no deal is made by then, it will tie the mark set in 1995 during the Clinton Administration for the longest shutdown.