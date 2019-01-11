DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police officer Natalie Corona has died after being shot while responding to a crash Thursday night.
Davis police say the suspected shooter was found dead inside a home near 5th and E Street from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.
Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place.
The shooting happened Thursday evening at 5th and D Streets where Officer Corona was investigating a reported three-car crash.
She was then rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she later died.
Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel called her a rising star in the department.
“Natalie was just full of life and full of energy,” Pytel said. “She loved being around everybody in the department.”
Corona, who was 22-years-old, started her career with the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.
Officials say she had just completed the field training program and had been patrolling on her own for only a couple of weeks.
Overnight, law enforcement led a procession to bring Corona’s body from the UC Davis Medical Center to the Yolo County coroner’s office.