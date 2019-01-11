Filed Under:Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police officer Natalie Corona has died after being shot while responding to a crash Thursday night.

Davis police say the suspected shooter was found dead inside a home near 5th and E Street from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place.

MORE: 22-Year-Old Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona Killed In Shooting

The shooting happened Thursday evening at 5th and D Streets where Officer Corona was investigating a reported three-car crash.

She was then rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she later died.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel called her a rising star in the department.

“Natalie was just full of life and full of energy,” Pytel said. “She loved being around everybody in the department.”

Corona, who was 22-years-old, started her career with the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.

Officials say she had just completed the field training program and had been patrolling on her own for only a couple of weeks.

Overnight, law enforcement led a procession to bring Corona’s body from the UC Davis Medical Center to the Yolo County coroner’s office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s