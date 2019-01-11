ARBUCKLE (CBS13) — Hugs and tears as dozens of friends family and fellow law enforcement officers gathered at the family home of Officer Natalie Corona in Arbuckle. The 22-year-old gunned down in the line of duty last night while responding to a crash in the City of Davis.

Her father Merced emotional as spoke on what happened, “She died doing what she wanted to do, being in law enforcement.”

Natalie‘s father was in law enforcement for many years, a former deputy with the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department.

He said he was so proud of his daughter when she graduated from the Academy and was sworn in to the Davis Police Department this past summer, even pinning her during the ceremony.

He says Natalie knew the risks but he still worried

“When it came to Natalie I worried about her. I’m worried about her getting hurt being out there on the streets and times have changed it’s gotten more violent and aunts as a father you worry about your kids and I worried about her.”

ALSO: Slain Davis Officer Natalie Corona Was Arbuckle Native Who Followed In Father’s Footsteps