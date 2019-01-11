LODI, CA - JUNE 8: The Mosque on Poplar Way is seen on June 8, 2005 in Lodi, California. On June 5, 2005 both Umer Hayat, 47, and his son Hamid Hayat, 22, were arrested by FBI agents charging each with one count alleging making a false statement to a Federal Agent. The two are suspected of having links to an al-Qaida camp in Pakistan. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images) The Mosque on Poplar Way is seen on June 8, 2005 in Lodi, California. On June 5, 2005 both Umer Hayat, 47, and his son Hamid Hayat, 22, were arrested by FBI agents charging each with one count alleging making a false statement to a Federal Agent. The two are suspected of having links to an al-Qaida camp in Pakistan. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A federal magistrate has recommended overturning the controversial conviction of a California man accused of attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan and plotting an attack in the United States.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes said Friday that Hamid Hayat, a young cherry picker from Lodi, likely never would have been convicted were it not for the inexperience of his defense attorney.

Her recommendation that the conviction be vacated now goes to the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr.

RELATED: Lodi Man Convicted Of Terrorism Seeks To Clear Name, Blames Attorney

Hayat, who is now 36-years-old, was convicted in 2006 and has served about half his 24-year sentence.

Investigators initially claimed five men were part of an al-Qaida “sleeper cell” in the agricultural community south of Sacramento.

But only Hayat was convicted of terror-related crimes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.