YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A murder investigation is now underway in Yuba County. As we reported earlier this week, deputies found the body of a man near an agriculture business in the 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says the body is that of 33-year-old Jose “Juan” Lule.

They also calling his death a homicide. Detectives are not releasing any further details about the active investigation.