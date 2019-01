FOLSOM (CBS13) — After three years anchoring the offensive line at Alabama, former Folsom High School star Jonah Williams will enter the NFL draft.

Williams planned his time at the Univerity of Alabama, enrolling early and taking extra classes, which allowed him to graduate as a junior.

ALSO: Folsom High’s Jonah Williams Thriving As Freshman At Alabama

The First-Team All American didn’t give us a sack in his first 14 games of the season and is projected to be drafted in the first round.