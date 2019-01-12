SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say a drug deal gone bad landed one man in the hospital with a gunshot to his leg, and they say it happened in an apartment above Gunther’s Ice Cream.

According to police, two men arrived at an apartment where an argument started. One man pulled out a knife. And that’s when the homeowner pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the person with the knife in the leg.

The gunshot victim was later dropped off at a local hospital.

Police say they arrested the shooter for being a felon in possession of a gun.