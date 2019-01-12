Filed Under:gunthers, Sacramento, shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say a drug deal gone bad landed one man in the hospital with a gunshot to his leg, and they say it happened in an apartment above Gunther’s Ice Cream.

ALSO: Gunther’s Ice Cream Now Historic Landmark

According to police, two men arrived at an apartment where an argument started. One man pulled out a knife. And that’s when the homeowner pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the person with the knife in the leg.

The gunshot victim was later dropped off at a local hospital.

Police say they arrested the shooter for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s