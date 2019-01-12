DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Police Department is identifying the suspected shooter who killed Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.

Limbaugh rented an apartment one block away from the shooting scene, where police say they found his body after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long manhunt Thursday night.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s office confirms it had filed a felony complaint against Limbaugh in September for battery following an incident at Cache Creek Casino.

READ: Complaint Against Kevin Douglas Limbaugh

Limbaugh was forced to turn in an AR-15 style assault rifle he owned as a result of his conviction, which was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Friday, Davis police chief Darren Pytel recounted the routine call that turned terrifying. He said the suspect took aim at Officer Corona after riding up to the scene of the crash on his bicycle, hiding in the shadows.

Pytel said the suspect then ambushed Corona with gunfire as she stood in the street wrapping up with the drivers.

Corona fell to the ground with a single gunshot to the neck, but Pytel said the suspect continued firing, unloading a magazine from a semi-automatic handgun.

After that, police said the suspect reloaded twice more, firing off shots in all directions, including at a firefighter whose boot was hit.

Corona was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead. She was 22 years old.

The scene was riddled with shell casings and bullet holes in a firetruck, a home, and a woman’s textbook inside her backpack.

A memorial full of flowers, candles and a large “Thin Blue Line” American flag is now at the scene.