SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police say a marijuana honey oil lab explosion nearly destroyed a house in South Lake Tahoe.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Kyburz Avenue to find it fully engulfed in flames. They say as they were fighting it, butane cans inside the home exploded, shooting the flaming cans towards nearby residential structures.

Once firefighters got the blaze under control, police say they determined the fire started from a marijuana honey oil lab inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Joe Johnson of South Lake Tahoe, and they say they expect to make more arrests soon.

They also want to remind residents of South Lake Tahoe how dangerous marijuana honey oil labs can be. They encourage anyone with information about a lab to call them on their secret witness line at (530) 541-6800.