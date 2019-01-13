Filed Under:Camp Fire, Cats, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s not just people who are building new lives following last year’s devastating Camp Fire in Butte County.

Flames also displaced thousands of animals. And some of them will be available for adoption in Sacramento starting on Saturday, January 19.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter recently took in a group of feral cats from Butte County. The shelter says these cats aren’t interested in cuddling or sitting on your lap. They are, however, amazing candidates for their Barn Cat program.

You can learn more about the Barn Cat Program and submit an adoption application online by clicking here.

