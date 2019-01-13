DAVIS (CBS13) — The Davis Police Department says it’s stunned by the show of support following the tragic death of Officer Natalie Corona, but it’s asking well-wishers to not call dispatch to share their messages of comfort.

The department says the sheer volume of calls expressing condolences is beginning to interfere with its daily operations.

ALSO: Vigil For Fallen Officer Natalie Corona

Instead, people are encouraged to email their messages to policeweb@cityofdavis.org or drop by the police station, located at 2600 5th Street, with cards. The department says it will provide the Corona family with copies of all cards, letters, and poems it receives.

You can also provide a monetary donation by dropping off a check, made payable to the Natalie Corona Memorial Fund, at the police department.

If you’re interested in providing a meal to help feed dispatchers or for the funeral, you are asked to contact Michele Hardy at mhardy@davispd.org.