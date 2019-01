SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are giving back to the community by planting a community art garden.

The Green Acres Nursery partnered up with the Kings to donate one tree for every three-point shot made by a player during a home game. Kings rookie Marvin Bagley helped plant the fruit trees.

The Oak Park art garden will include 25 fruit trees, plants, and art pieces to celebrate the Green Acres City of Trees program.