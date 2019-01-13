  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Davis, Natalie Corona, police

DAVIS (CBS13) — Dozens of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen police officer Natalie Corona from Woodland to a local funeral home today.

This video, captured by Adan Castillo, shows police cars and motorcycles from numerous local agencies in the procession.

ALSO: Officer Natalie Corona Remembered As Determined And Dedicated Young Cop

A memorial for Officer Corona will be held Friday at 11am at the UC Davis ARC Conference Center.

You can count on CBS13 for complete coverage.

Video courtesy of Adan Castillo.

