DAVIS (CBS13) — Flowers, cards, and candles. Hour by hour the memorial grew outside the Davis Police Department. A steady stream of people stopping by Sunday to pay their respects to Officer Natalie Corona, killed in the line of duty last Thursday.

“We just wanted to pay our respects to Natalie,” said John Langreck. “We were at the vigil last night, and she’s in our thoughts.”

Perhaps none more appreciative than 18-year veteran Davis Police Officer, Keirith Briesenick.

“I had the opportunity to be her training officer,” she said.

Briesenick helping to guide Natalie through the unique position of being a female officer on the force.

“As a female officer working with another female officer, I could answer a lot of questions for her and have a perspective that maybe other officers didn’t have “

Davis Police officials say they’re grateful for the outpouring of support but want to offer guidance to the public on the best ways to help.

To send money they suggest writing a check to the Natalie Corona Memorial Fund and either drop it off or mail it to the Davis Police Department located at 2600 5th St. Davis, CA.

As for food, they say coordinate through email first before dropping it off and use social media to send messages of condolence.

But dispatch manager Jean Lyon says keep 911 for emergencies only, as over the past three days there’s been a 68% increase in non-emergency calls.

“We love knowing the community out there supports us and supports Natalie,” Lyon said.