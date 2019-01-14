LINDA (CBS13) —One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Yuba County Monday afternoon. It happened on North Beale Street near Highway 70, just north of Marysville.

“Within moments of coming on scene, we heard officers call over the radio, shots fired,” said Leslie Carbah, Crime Analyst with Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers feared there was an officer down. They rushed to the scene and found the officers had minor injuries and the suspect was dead.

Initially, deputies got a call about altercation near SuperX market. A man, who only identified himself as Michael, told CBS13 his 72-year-old father was the victim of the assault.

“Out of nowhere, just jumped on top of him and attacked him,” Michael explained. “My father asked him, alls he did was ask him if he was looking for someone if he could help him. The guy got very violent with him and pinned him down on the [car] seat and started choking him.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect with a weapon and within minutes, shots were fired.

“Initially yes, we thought we may have been dealing with an officer down,” Carbah said.

But it was suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is still unknown.

“It makes me fearful and definitely want to move out of the area, but I mean what do you do, it’s everywhere nowadays,” said Christina Morgan, who lives nearby.

Meanwhile, the two deputies were treated for minor injuries.

“Unfortunately we know it goes beyond the physical and obviously they have to deal with the mental strain of undergoing something like this,” Carbah said.

Still, it was a relief after the recent tragedies in Davis and Newman.

“It just hits very close to home,” Carbah told CBS13. “Anytime we hear about an officer injured or killed in the line of duty, it’s heart-wrenching for all of us.”

Meanwhile at Thunderbird Trailer Park, Michael said his father needs to rest after such a harrowing experience.

“I’m very happy that he’s okay,” he said “It’s a shame what had to happen to the gentleman.”

Investigators took nearly six hours to clear the scene. Sutter County is taking the lead on the investigation while the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.