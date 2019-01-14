SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family is asking for help in finding a mystery person who paid for a birthday cake in a random act of kindness.

Daniel Moorhouse said he was celebrating his son’s birthday over the weekend. He ordered a cake at the Safeway store on Arden Way and went to pick it up on Sunday.

That’s when he found out the cake had already been paid for.

A bittersweet card was left with the cake, reading:

“Today would have been our niece’s 4th birthday. Unfortunately we lost her when she was 16 months old to natural causes. Please allow us to share a bit of your joy today by purchasing this birthday cake for you and your family.”

No name or contact info was found in the card, but Moorhouse said his family wants to try and find the person so they can properly thank them.