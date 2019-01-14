SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you get an emergency alert tomorrow, don’t be alarmed! California agencies are just testing their alert systems.

Sacramento, Placer, and Yolo counties will test the local emergency alert system at 10 a.m. This means everyone who opted to receive emergency alerts on their cell phones, landlines, and emails will get an alert on Tuesday.

The same system is being put to use after the tragic shooting of Davis officer Natalie Corona last week.

Dana Carey, an emergency manager in Yolo County explained how they use the emergency system.

“UC Davis launched their system. The City of Davis launched the system that we’re testing tomorrow, and that was mainly used in kind of a civil disturbance type of fashion. We also use it for natural, man-made disasters — so any kind of fire, flooding, pretty much anything we need to public to know about for their own safety,” Carey said.