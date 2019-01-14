DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly tanker truck crash off Interstate 80 in the high country Monday morning.

The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. A tanker truck, for an unknown reason, went over the curve along eastbound I-80 near Dutch Flat Road and 300 feet down a cliff.

California Highway Patrol confirms the tanker driver was killed in the crash.

The tanker, which authorities said was carrying 7,000 gallons of aviation jet fuel, has spilled its contents and a Hazmat crew is now at the scene. Crews are concerned about a creek down below from the crash; California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified.

It’s not known how long it will take to clean up the spill.