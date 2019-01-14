  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Gold Run, Interstate 80

DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly tanker truck crash off Interstate 80 in the high country Monday morning.

The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m. A tanker truck, for an unknown reason, went over the curve along eastbound I-80 near Dutch Flat Road and 300 feet down a cliff.

live stream 2313 Tanker Truck Carrying Jet Fuel Crashes Off I 80 Near Dutch Flat, Driver Killed

Scene of the crash near Dutch Flat Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol confirms the tanker driver was killed in the crash.

The tanker, which authorities said was carrying 7,000 gallons of aviation jet fuel, has spilled its contents and a Hazmat crew is now at the scene. Crews are concerned about a creek down below from the crash; California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified.

It’s not known how long it will take to clean up the spill.

