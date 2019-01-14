  • CBS13On Air

san joaquin county, Stolen Vehicle
TRACY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County Fire Authority vehicle was stolen from the scene of an emergency early Monday morning.

Firefighters said a red 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 MacArthur Drive.  The vehicle had been on the scene to help with a medical emergency.

When firefighters discovered the vehicle was missing, they immediately told the dispatch center who located the SUV through its GPS in Manteca.

With help from Manteca and Tracy police, the vehicle was recovered and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect, 32-year-old Adrian Lopez-Flores of Manteca, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of theft of an emergency vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading an officer with disregard for safety, and driving with a suspended license.

