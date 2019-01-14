SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a series of roadside incidents where suspects lure drivers to the side of the road and attempt to con them for money.

The CHP Dispatch Centers said Monday that they have been receiving unusual 911 calls since mid-November of suspicious people pretending their car is broken down and asking for money from passing drivers.

CHP said “broken down” vehicles have been dark-colored SUVs, many with out of state licenses. The drivers try to flag down passing cars, and if cars don’t stop to help, a male has jumped in front of the vehicle.

READ: Officers Find Lost Family Album In Stockton

Once they’ve flagged down a driver, the suspect reportedly says they want to sell gold jewelry for money to get home, feed their family, or for gas.

The suspects have also reportedly asked drivers to go to an ATM to get cash, and when the victims refused, CHP said the suspects were aggressive and chased after some victims.

The reports of these unusual incidents have come from throughout the Central Valley in different cities and freeways.

CHP is conducting an investigation into the reports and is asking the public to contact CHP if they have been contacted by people matching this description or if they have purchased jewelry from a person in exchange for cash or fuel. Call CHP at 559-562-0400.