DAVIS (CBS13) – Funeral plans have been announced for slain Davis police officer Natalie Corona.

Officials say the memorial service is set for Friday at 11 a.m. at the UC Davis ARC conference center.

Sunday, a procession led Officer Corona’s body from the Yolo County coroner’s office in Woodland to a funeral home.

An honor guard has been with her body since her death.

The 22-year-old officer was shot and killed after responding to a crash near Downtown Davis last Thursday. She had only just graduated from the police academy a few months ago.

Kevin Douglas Limbaugh has been identified as the suspect in Officer Corona’s killing. He shot and killed himself after shooting her, police said.

Another vigil, this time organized by the “End of Watch Fund,” will be held to remember Officer Corona in Elk Grove. The vigil will happen on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk Grove Police Department on Laguna Palms Way.