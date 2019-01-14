Comments
(credit: Vacaville PD)
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with possible stabbing injuries at the scene of a house fire Monday evening.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Alderwood Way. The house was reportedly engulfed by flames.
Vacaville police responded to the scene after the reported stabbing.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.