VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with possible stabbing injuries at the scene of a house fire Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Alderwood Way. The house was reportedly engulfed by flames.

Officers are on scene of a reported stabbing and structure fire in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way. Please avoid the area at this time and we will update you shortly with additional information. Media inquiries to Sgt Piro 707.469.4838 pic.twitter.com/5QlBCG7llD — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) January 15, 2019

Vacaville police responded to the scene after the reported stabbing.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.