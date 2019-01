STOCKTON (CBS13) – A house in Stockton was damaged early Monday morning after two cars crashed into it.

At least one of the cars involved reportedly drove off the Monte Diablo Avenue off ramp from northbound Interstate 5 and crashed into the home.

The other car ended up in the yard.

It’s unclear, at this point, exactly what caused the two cars to crash off the road and onto the property.

There has been no word on if anyone was injured.