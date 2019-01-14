LINDA (CBS13) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon after deputies received a 911 call about an assault on North Beale Road in Linda. The 911 caller reportedly described the attacker as using an unknown weapon.

Approximately three minutes later, deputies arrived on the scene and tried to contact a man walking from the area of the original call who matched the description of the suspect.

Moments later, deputies reportedly called out that shots had been fired, killing the assault suspect, officials said. The suspect, an adult male, was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said the assault victim from the original call was also treated for minor injuries at the scene. Additionally, one deputy was injured at the scene but was treated and did not go to the hospital.

The department said North Beale Road in Linda between Lowe Avenue and Avondale Avenue were closed for the investigation. It is not clear why deputies decided to open fire yet.

Deputies could not say if the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the Yuba-Sutter Officer Involved Shooting investigators and the Department of Justice processes the scene.

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation which is being led by the Sutter County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.