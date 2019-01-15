VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Chaos in Vacaville Monday night led to a house fire and then an officer-involved shooting. More than 40 officers converged on the area after two people were stabbed, their home set on fire, and a manhunt ensued for the man who did it.

Tuesday morning the home in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way was still smoking after a huge house fire that investigators say was arson.

Neighbors say they initially heard an argument Monday night.

“I heard a lady screaming,” said the man who lived next door.

They looked outside to see their 43-year-old neighbor and her 16-year-old daughter bleeding in the street. They had both been stabbed and were screaming for help.

“They were screaming ‘help my little girl!'” the neighbor said.

Ken Sisk ran to the back of the burning home but was pushed back by the smoke and flames. That’s when the little girl’s 12-year-old brother arrived at the back of the house. He ran into the inferno and grabbed his sister, pulling her to safety.

“I gotta give him credit. He grabbed her by the foot and we carried her out.”

Outside, police were already searching for the suspect, father and boyfriend, Nathaniel Holland.

Lt. Chris Polen with the Vacaville Police Dept said, “This was a chaotic scene that was fluid. We had multiple personnel there.”

After finding a knife and a gas can at the house a manhunt was underway and neighbors sheltered in place.

A few hours later, thanks to social media and tips from the public, Holland was tracked down behind some businesses in the 1000 block of Mason Street a few miles away.

“We believe the suspect had a fixed object, whether it was a knife or something, it was in his hand. Our suspect was not complying and the K-9 was used to assist in apprehending him. That’s when the K-9 was stabbed,” Polen said.

Investigators say that’s when a Fairfield police officer opened fire on Holland, killing him.

Officers tried to render aid, but couldn’t save Holland. The injured dog was treated and will be released from UC Davis vet center tomorrow.