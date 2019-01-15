EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The missing car of an El Dorado County woman murdered last month has been found in Sacramento, detectives say.

Helen Hoover was found dead in the El Dorado County home back on Dec. 18. Her car was missing, but it didn’t look like anyone had forced their way into her home.

An autopsy determined that Hoover had died from blunt force trauma.

Tuesday, detectives announced that Hoover’s car – a 2017 Nissan 370Z – had been found at an undisclosed location in Sacramento. No one was in the car when it was found, but detectives are now scouring it for evidence.

Hoover talked with friends and family back in late November. Deputies were asked to check up on her after family started getting worried – that’s when she was found dead.

Detectives say they have also determined that two other recent homicide cases in neighboring Douglas County, Nevada are not related to Hoover’s killing.