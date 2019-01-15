  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County, Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The missing car of an El Dorado County woman murdered last month has been found in Sacramento, detectives say.

Helen Hoover was found dead in the El Dorado County home back on Dec. 18. Her car was missing, but it didn’t look like anyone had forced their way into her home.

An autopsy determined that Hoover had died from blunt force trauma.

Tuesday, detectives announced that Hoover’s car – a 2017 Nissan 370Z – had been found at an undisclosed location in Sacramento. No one was in the car when it was found, but detectives are now scouring it for evidence.

Helen Hoover and her car. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Helen Hoover and her car. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Hoover talked with friends and family back in late November. Deputies were asked to check up on her after family started getting worried – that’s when she was found dead.

Detectives say they have also determined that two other recent homicide cases in neighboring Douglas County, Nevada are not related to Hoover’s killing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s