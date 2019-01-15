NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint stands at JFK airport on January 09, 2019 in New York City. Its been reported that hundreds of TSA screeners and agents have called in sick from their shifts from a number of major airports as the partial government shutdown continues. Employees of the TSA, whose job it is to keep airlines safe, are being forced to work without knowing when their next paycheck is coming. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some federal employees in Sacramento plan to protest the federal government shutdown Wednesday at the Sacramento International Airport.

The protest is planned for noon on Wednesday by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). It is set to take place in Terminal A of the airport.

The AFGE said 40 percent of the federal workforce, about 800,000 employees across the nation, are not getting paid during the partial government shutdown. The organization is putting on the rally to highlight how the shutdown is affecting workers and their families.

AFGE said members who work at TSA, in other agencies, and their allies will be participating in the rally.

The federal government has been in a partial shutdown since midnight on Dec. 28. It is officially the longest shutdown in the nation’s history.