DAVIS (CBS13) — We’re getting our first look at the bullet-riddled Davis fire truck hit by the gunman who ambushed and killed Davis police officer Natalie Corona.

Davis firefighters were also on the scene of the traffic collision with Corona when that gunman opened fire, killing her. The firefighters said they could feel the bullets whizzing by them that night.

Acting fire chief Dennis Reilly showed the fire truck inside a City of Davis fleet garage.

“There were a lot of bullets,” Reilly said.

Four bullets pierced deep into the trucks metal frame. The force of the bullets peeled away the red paint around the impact. The truck was parked near Officer Corona when she was shot down.

“What does this truck represent to this department?” CBS13’s Steve Large asked Chief Reilly.

“Well, that’s a hard question to answer, because I’m not all that sure that I can find the words,” Reilly said.

The night of the attack, six firefighters were in the line of fire

Reilly explained the position of the firetruck to Officer Corona.

“The truck is right here, curb is right there, our people were right in the middle of it, and the perpetrator was shooting into that area once he finished, with Officer Corona,” he said.

Chief Reilly says he is proud of how his department responded.

“I do have a hard time talking about it at times… you know the courage,” Reilly said.

Following the shooting, came the manhunt. Firefighters in tactical gear, with bulletproof vests and helmets, blocked intersections to keep the public away.

This firetruck serves as a symbol for the terrifying night Davis will never forget. Because of the memories it brings back, Reilly said the firetruck will not be put back in service. They plan to retire it for good.