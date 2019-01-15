ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man who volunteered with the Laguna Creek High School band has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor.

Elk Grove police say they were alerted about the alleged relationship between 24-year-old Lucas Melville and an underage person back on Jan. 9.

Investigators found that the incidents had happened away from Laguna Creek High’s campus, but still in Elk Grove. Officers soon arrested Melville at his Elk Grove residence.

According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, Melville had been cleared to work as a band volunteer since 2012. Melville was immediately barred from being a volunteer after the district learned about the alleged incidents, officials say.

“In situations such as this, school and district officials work closely with law enforcement to ensure student safety and immediately investigate,” Elk Grove Unified wrote in a statement on Melville’s arrest.

Elk Grove Unified says a team of counselors will be available at the school for students after the incident.

Melville is facing charges of sex with a minor under 16, communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense and oral copulation with a person under 18.