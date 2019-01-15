REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A 26-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to child endangerment charges after trying to drown a baby she had just given birth to in a bathroom at the McDonald’s restaurant where she worked as a cashier in Redwood City in 2017, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Sarah Lockner, a Redwood City resident, was employed at the McDonald’s restaurant at 185 Chestnut St. and on her shift on Sept. 4, 2017, she went to the bathroom multiple times and complained of stomach pains, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

A co-worker went into the bathroom to check on Lockner and saw blood on the floor, but Lockner said it was from a heavy period.

When a second co-worker went to check on her, she looked over the stall where Lockner was and saw a newborn baby face down in the toilet bowl with Lockner’s hand on the baby’s back, prosecutors said.

