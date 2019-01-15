  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Officer Involved Shooting
Close-up of the red lights on top of a police vehicle at night.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department said deputies have been involved in an officer-involved shooting at Interstate 80 and Highway 65 Tuesday evening.

The department said they are investigating a shooting at multiple locations. The suspect was located and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The sheriff’s department said westbound I-80 at Highway 65 is closed and should be avoided by drivers.

There are limited details at this time. A CBS13 reporter is headed to the scene.

This is a developing situation. Check back for more details. 

