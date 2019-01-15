LIVE TRAFFIC CAM:Semi-truck hanging off overpass after crashing off Business 80
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A semi-truck is partially hanging over the overpass along westbound Business 80 near Watt Avenue.

The truck is leaking diesel fuel, authorities say.

The truck hanging off the side of the overpass. (Credit: Metro Fire)

It’s unclear what led up to the truck crashing.

Authorities say one person has been transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire along with Caltrans and California Highway Patrol are at the scene.

The view from below the overpass where the truck crashed. (Credit: Metro Fire)

Traffic on westbound Business 80 into Sacramento is backing up to the Interstate 80 split due to the crash. Drivers should try to find an alternate route for the time being.

More information to come.

