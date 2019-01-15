SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The slick conditions can be tricky to navigate for drivers in both trucks and cars. California Highway Patrol says both have to be aware of each other, especially during stormy weather.

“Everybody driving the way they walk, they’re just trying to get where they’re goin’ to!” said truck driver Von Fraizer, “They’re in a rush!

It’s already wet on the roads but it’s supposed to get a lot worse on Wednesday. Driving a 40-ton vehicle is a challenge in itself, but rain, snow, and relentless wind can make driving a big rig a dangerous feat.

“I did the Donner for three years with Costco, chainin’ every day!” said Donald Arnold, a longtime truck driver.

He’s been hitting the road for nearly 17 years and he’s had to face every driving condition in the book.

“Oh in this weather, you want to look on both sides, watch all the cars,” Arnold said. “And trucks!”

The B&B Transportation driver told CBS13 he already saw a close call Tuesday afternoon.

“He was following too close, hit his brakes and swerved to the left,” he recounted. “He almost went into the median.”

He recommends that his fellow truck drivers take a little more time to mentally prepare for slick conditions.

But what about the rest of us on four wheels?

“Well it’s the cars that are the problem, they cut in front of [trucks], and they can’t break in time so they end up hitting them,” said Jeanene Von Hoffman.” It’s the [car] driver’s fault.”

According to California Highway Patrol, cars should make sure to do the following:

(1) Don’t tailgate

(2) Don’t make unsafe lane changes.

(3) Slow down.

“They don’t care, a lot of people,” Arnold said. “They just pull right in front of you, they don’t even care. You see a lot of it.”

CHP says the most treacherous spots are the same for both truckers and drivers, the off ramps and any place where the number of lanes is suddenly reduced.

“You gotta be careful of everything you’re doing!” Arnold said.

He told CBS13 he always double checks things like tires and lights during winter weather because he knows the weight and size of big rigs, could cause domino-effect accidents.