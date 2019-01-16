CAMINO (CBS13) – A toddler was among three people killed in a crash on Highway 50 near Camino Tuesday evening, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a 51-year-old man from Fremont was driving in the westbound direction when he lost control near Camino Heights Drive and spun out.

His car crossed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another vehicle.

As a result, the man and a one-year-old girl in the back of the car were ejected.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Officers say another woman in the same car also died from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Pollock Pines, was airlifted to a trauma hospital with major injuries.

Investigators say the heavy rain, which was falling at the time of the crash, contributed to the driver losing control.

No names have been released as of this writing.