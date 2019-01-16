  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camino, El Dorado County, placerville

CAMINO (CBS13) – A toddler was among three people killed in a crash on Highway 50 near Camino Tuesday evening, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a 51-year-old man from Fremont was driving in the westbound direction when he lost control near Camino Heights Drive and spun out.

His car crossed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another vehicle.

As a result, the man and a one-year-old girl in the back of the car were ejected.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Officers say another woman in the same car also died from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Pollock Pines, was airlifted to a trauma hospital with major injuries.

Investigators say the heavy rain, which was falling at the time of the crash, contributed to the driver losing control.

No names have been released as of this writing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s