WEATHER:Track the storm on the CBS13 weather page.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Natalie Corona

DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Police Department is opening up an assistance center in the wake of Officer Natalie Corona’s killing.

Anyone who was shot at, saw the incident, or was nearby is invited to come to the center for support. Crisis counselors will be available and people can also apply for possible victim compensation for mental health treatment.

The center will open at the Davis Police Department at 2600 5th Street on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A memorial service for Officer Corona is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the ARC Pavillion at UC Davis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s