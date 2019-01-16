DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Police Department is opening up an assistance center in the wake of Officer Natalie Corona’s killing.

Anyone who was shot at, saw the incident, or was nearby is invited to come to the center for support. Crisis counselors will be available and people can also apply for possible victim compensation for mental health treatment.

The center will open at the Davis Police Department at 2600 5th Street on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A memorial service for Officer Corona is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the ARC Pavillion at UC Davis.