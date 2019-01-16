WEATHER:Track the storm moving across Northern California
Filed Under:El Rey, Eviction
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Downtown Sacramento restaurant co-owned by a Kings player is in danger of being evicted.

El Rey, which means “the king”, is on K Street near DOCO. The building’s owner alleges in a lawsuit that the restaurant’s owners owe more than $50,000 in rent.

The suit was filed in hopes of recouping the money, ending the lease, and evicting the restaurant.

El Rey is owned by a group registered to Kings player Kenny Thomas.

CBS13 has reached out to the group several times, but we have not been able to speak with anyone about the lawsuit.

