SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Wicked rain continued to pound down across the region Wednesday night.

The howling wind is uprooted trees and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Fair Oaks and Rancho Cordova.

Tree down in Fair Oaks, firefighters say gusty winds knocked it down on top of power lines, a few hundred people without power as crews work to repair @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/aJQH7czio3 — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) January 17, 2019

Emergency crews were also kept busy throughout the day as we saw first responders all along the freeway.

A major accident just off the Auburn exit on I-80. A truck managed the unthinkable and slipped off an overpass and tumbled down an embankment.

It narrowly smashed into traffic.

Whoa! High speeds & heavy rain are causing drivers to crash all over the Sacramento region. Tow driver says this is the 3rd accident in this location in less than 24hrs off I80. #StormWatch @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Z8EMVlqx5X — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) January 17, 2019

Tow truck drivers say they’ve seen the worst continue to happen one wreck after another.

“It’s pretty crazy that’s three accidents right here just at this spot,” said Shaun Miller of Sacramento.

Drivers here in the valley say to hunker down and have one last word of warning for anyone thinking about traveling overnight.

“Don’t drive up into the mountains!”