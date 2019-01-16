WEATHER:Track the storm moving across Northern California
By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under:storm watch, Winter Weather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Wicked rain continued to pound down across the region Wednesday night.

The howling wind is uprooted trees and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Fair Oaks and Rancho Cordova.

Emergency crews were also kept busy throughout the day as we saw first responders all along the freeway.

A major accident just off the Auburn exit on I-80. A truck managed the unthinkable and slipped off an overpass and tumbled down an embankment.

It narrowly smashed into traffic.

Tow truck drivers say they’ve seen the worst continue to happen one wreck after another.

“It’s pretty crazy that’s three accidents right here just at this spot,” said Shaun Miller of Sacramento.

Drivers here in the valley say to hunker down and have one last word of warning for anyone thinking about traveling overnight.

“Don’t drive up into the mountains!”

Jennifer McGraw

