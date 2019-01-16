WEATHER:Track the storm on the CBS13 weather page.
DETROIT (AP) – Kia says it will ignore the partial U.S. government shutdown and recall more than 68,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires. The problem stemmed from previous recall repairs due to engine failures.

The Korean automaker and its larger affiliate Hyundai have been dogged by fire and engine failure complaints from across the nation. They’re both under investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency, which oversees recalls, is mostly closed because of the shutdown.

Kia also says it will do a “product improvement campaign” to install sensors in 1.7 million vehicles that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a slow-speed “limp” mode if problems are detected.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

