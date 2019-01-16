SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – A tragic incident is the reason behind Marquise Goodwin’s absence from two games this past season for the 49ers.

The San Francisco wide receiver and his wife released a video on their Youtube channel on Wednesday to talk about why he missed those two games.

“We experienced another traumatic event in our life that we had to overcome. It was tough at that point of the season,” Goodwin says in the video.

Goodwin’s wife Morgan then goes on to talk about how she learned she was pregnant with twin boys but had experienced pre-term labor. Both boys passed away after complications from surgery.

“My doctor said there was no way the baby could survive, from 19 weeks all the way up to give birth if the water is gone,” Morgan says in the video.

The year before, the couple also lost a son after complications during pregnancy. Only hours later, Goodwin went on to play in the 49ers’ game against the Giants. He caught an 83-yard touchdown pass that won the game and was surrounded by teammates.