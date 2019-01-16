EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Investigators have finally located the vehicle that disappeared following the murder of an El Dorado County woman. Helen Hoover was found dead in her home back in mid-December. CBS13’s Jennifer McGraw spoke to her daughter who is asking the community to help catch her mother’s killer Tuesday.

Angie Hoover says it’s hard to explain the toll her mother’s death has taken on their family.

“To me, I feel like she’s not at peace, she’s not at rest,” Hoover said. “There’s been so much speculation, there’s just been so many questions that we have.”

READ ALSO: El Dorado County Murder Victim’s Car Found In Sacramento, Still No Arrests Made

Helen Hoover McKinney was 60-years-old, a mother of two, and an adoring grandmother. She texted Angie just after their Thanksgiving together asking her to record ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’ because she knew her grandkids would want to watch it.

That would be the last time Angie ever heard from her mother.

“I’m not going to get any more calls, I’m not going to get any more text messages from her.”

Helen was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma on the night of Dec. 18.

RELATED: Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In El Dorado County Died From Blunt Force Trauma

Before she was found, Angie said she had not heard from her mother, which was unusual. She then asked her brother Brian Hoover to check in on their mother. He lives just behind Helen’s home in El Dorado County.

“I noticed there was a key broken off in the deadbolt and I thought that was a little weird,” Brian said.

In an interview shortly after the news broke, he told CBS13 about the horrifying discovery.

“I have no idea. She was a really good person I have no idea. I don’t know if someone just followed her from somewhere, I have no clues at this point,” Brian said.

READ: Davis Fire Department Retiring Truck Struck By Cop Killer’s Bullets

Investigators had been searching for Helen’s Nissan Z convertible, which turned up in Sacramento Tuesday, the first sign of any news for this heartbroken family.

While the car may provide some much-needed answers, the family is still left guessing who wanted to hurt their mother.

The family is no stranger to tragedy and said they lost their father in a tragic accident just the year before their mother was killed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deparment.