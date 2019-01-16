ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A shooting suspect is dead after being shot by law enforcement on Interstate 80 Tuesday night, but it’s still unclear which agency shot him.

Westbound lanes of I-80 are back open Wednesday morning, but the Highway 65 onramp is still closed as officials investigate.

It all started at around 7 p.m. with reports of shots fired in south Placer County.

RELATED: Suspect And One Victim Dead In Placer County Shooting Spree

Officials say two victims were shot at in two separate locations; one of those victims has died. The condition of the other victim is still unknown.

The suspect was later found and shot on I-80 at Highway 65, near Roseville. Authorities believe he was armed.

A K9 officer from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the incident. That K9, named Eros, underwent surgery late Tuesday night and is expected to recover.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide and the incidents in south Placer County that led up to the officer-involved shooting.

The Roseville Police Department will be investigating the officer-involved shooting as it occurred within city limits.