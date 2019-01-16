WEATHER:Track the storm on the CBS13 weather page.
By Lemor Abrams
Filed Under:Mayor Darrell Steinberg, storm watch

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As a major storm rolls through the central valley there are many concerns about dangerous road conditions, flooding, and falling trees.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Wednesday suggesting that people consider going home early and staying put at home as the worst of the storm hits the Sacramento region.

Heavy rain has been coming down all afternoon. In downtown, workers got a real surprise when they stepped out for lunch to find their umbrellas were barely holding up. The strong winds also had Sacramento County traffic officials on guard.

At the county’s traffic control center, workers are watching for hazards such as downed light poles and flooded streets.

“[We are] just making sure that we have water away from the roads. If people see a situation where there’s standing water, call 311. Crews will be sent out to handle it and clear the area and make sure traffic flows freely,” said Sacramento County spokesman Matt Robinson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s