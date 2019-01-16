SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As a major storm rolls through the central valley there are many concerns about dangerous road conditions, flooding, and falling trees.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Wednesday suggesting that people consider going home early and staying put at home as the worst of the storm hits the Sacramento region.

This whole week will be stormy, but the worst will hit this evening. You may want to consider going home from work early and staying put once you get there!https://t.co/EL1aeMoCiP — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) January 16, 2019

Heavy rain has been coming down all afternoon. In downtown, workers got a real surprise when they stepped out for lunch to find their umbrellas were barely holding up. The strong winds also had Sacramento County traffic officials on guard.

At the county’s traffic control center, workers are watching for hazards such as downed light poles and flooded streets.

“[We are] just making sure that we have water away from the roads. If people see a situation where there’s standing water, call 311. Crews will be sent out to handle it and clear the area and make sure traffic flows freely,” said Sacramento County spokesman Matt Robinson.