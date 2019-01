KINGVALE (CBS13) — Traffic is being held at eastbound Interstate 80 at Kingvale and Castle Peak after a big rig truck jackknifed on the road, according to Caltrans.

All westbound traffic is being turned around at the state line and Truckee due to the accident.

There is currently no estimated time of the road reopening.

Caltrans recommends drivers take it slow on the roadways and prepare for the snow with chains.