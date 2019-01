MODESTO (CBS13) – A student has been detained by police after reports of a person with a gun on the campus of a Modesto school.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at Beyer High School.

Modesto police say the student was safely detained. No shooting occurred, police say.

It’s unclear, at this point, if a weapon was recovered.

The school district is expected to release a statement about the incident shortly.

More information to come.