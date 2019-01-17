ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two people are behind bars after police found a handgun and ammunition at Elk Grove High School.

According to a letter sent by the school, someone alerted school officials that a student had a gun. Police arrived on campus and searched the student. They didn’t immediately find a gun but did later locate one with ammo underneath bleachers in the gym.

Police arrested the student and one other person they’re also calling a suspect.

According to the letter, the school is proud of the students who originally reported their concerns. And the school reminds everyone that weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on campus.