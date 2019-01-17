  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Elk Grove, gun

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two people are behind bars after police found a handgun and ammunition at Elk Grove High School.

According to a letter sent by the school, someone alerted school officials that a student had a gun. Police arrived on campus and searched the student. They didn’t immediately find a gun but did later locate one with ammo underneath bleachers in the gym.

Police arrested the student and one other person they’re also calling a suspect.

According to the letter, the school is proud of the students who originally reported their concerns. And the school reminds everyone that weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s