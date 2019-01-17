GREENBRAE (KPIX) — Just after midnight Thursday, a San Rafael woman gave birth to a baby girl in the parking lot of Marin General Hospital.

Kathryn Grady and her husband Ryan already have two daughters and, early Thursday morning, they welcomed another one into the world. Her name: June Adeline Grady.

Ryan drove into the parking lot of the hospital, flagged down two Marin CHP officers and, by the time they opened the passenger side car door, June had been born. Said Kathryn, “I just remember thinking, ‘She’s here.’”

Emergency staff rushed to get Kathryn onto a gurney and the family spent about an hour in the emergency room before being moved to a regular maternity room.